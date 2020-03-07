Fond du Lac resident killed in single-vehicle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Fond du Lac resident was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The Fond du Lac Police Department say around 12 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Amory Street just to the north of E. Arndt Street.

Officials report that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Amory Street when it left the roadway striking a tree and the Cross Roads Care Center building. No one inside the building was reported to have been injured due to the accident.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report there was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

