FDL man narrowly escapes truck before vehicle goes into Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man managed to escape his truck moments before it was completely submerged in icy water on Lake Winnebago on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to multiple reports that a vehicle had broken through the ice on Lake Winnebago, approximately half of a mile north of Frazier Point at Lakeside Park, in the city of Fond du Lac.

Officials confirmed that one of the callers was in fact the driver and lone occupant of said vehicle. The driver was identified as being a 51-year-old Fond du Lac man, who reportedly also indicated to officers that he was wet and trying to make his way to a nearby ice shanty.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said that with the assistance of a good samaritan and his UTV, deputies were able to make their way to the individual, and bring him back to Lakeside West where he was evaluated by paramedics.

Deputies shared that the 51-year-old man did not suffer injuries and was released at the scene.

Further investigation into the incident later revealed that the man had been traveling from west to east on Lake Winnebago and was negotiating around multiple large cracks on the southern end of the lake when he encountered an area of weak ice resulting in the vehicle breaking through.

The man was reportedly able to throw his phone out onto the ice and then climb out of his pickup truck after having the lower half of his body submerged in water. Once out of the water, he was reportedly able to call 911 while walking to a nearby ice shanty where he took shelter to block the wind until being rescued.

Fond du Lac man’s truck breaks the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The sheriff’s office said the truck is still completely submerged in water and has been marked by GPS Coordinates. The owner has 30 days to have the vehicle removed.