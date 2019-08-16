Fond du Lac man pleads guilty to intentional homicide, shot victim 16 times

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV ) – Nigel Schultz, 21 of Fond du Lac, pled guilty to First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke of Beaver Dam.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, shortly after being released from prison for a previous felony, Schultz viciously shot Bradlee Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso and buried Gerke in a shallow grave.

Schultz told sheriff’s deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him into police. Schultz repeated his confession to many others, including telling acquaintances on a recorded phone line that he killed someone, would be in jail for the rest of his life and that shooting someone 16 times “cannot be an accident.”

The DA’s office says Schultz’s conviction requires a mandatory life sentence. However, a judge can authorize a release date any time after twenty years.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg stated that he is recommending Schulz never be released from prison.

Klomberg stated, “This resolution is the same as what we would have achieved with a guilty verdict after trial. I am asking the court to sentence Schultz to spend the rest of his life in prison for this unbelievably violent and premeditated murder.”

“The defendant decided to plead because of the excellent work done by the Sheriff’s Detectives, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol and our staff in the District Attorney’s Office, as well as many others, he added, “I am grateful to the entire team for giving me the tools to protect the community from this killer and find justice for his victim.”

A sentencing hearing is set for January 7, 2020.