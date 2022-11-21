FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020 learned his sentence on Monday.

43-year-old Robert L. Harris was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and eight years of extended supervision for a total bifurcated sentence of 15 years.

On March 31, 2020, the victim was found deceased, and the Medical Examiner ruled the death resulted from mixed drug toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

The maximum potential penalty was 25 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision. Two lesser charges of Reckless Endangering Safety and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place were dismissed but read in, allowing the judge to factor those charges when sentencing the defendant.

Fentanyl is destroying families, and this is another tragic example of fentanyl devastating a family by stealing a loved one from them. This sentence will not bring her back but it is a small measure of justice for the family. I pray this sentence acts as a deterrent and saves lives by helping others find treatment to address their opioid dependency. Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney

During the sentencing, the defendant described opioids as an epidemic and apologized to the family. He described feeling that he wasn’t arrested but has been rescued because now he doesn’t wake up every day searching for opioids.

This was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office and prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.