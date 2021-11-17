Fond du Lac man sentenced to 32 years in prison after involvement in 2017 homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for his involvement in the homicide of Logan Foster back in 2017.

27-year-old Jesse Schultz will serve 32 years in prison followed by 14 years of extended supervision. The incident happened on September 23, 2017, after Schultz and Devon Neuman were arrested for the murder of Logan Foster.

According to the criminal complaint, Fond du Lac Police responded to the area of 260 Forest Ave in Fond du Lac for reports of a person on the ground in the parking lot of the Press Box Tavern. The person was determined to be dead and identified as Foster. An autopsy report showed he died of gunshot wounds. It was then through surveillance video and the community’s help that led to the arrests of Schultz and Neuman in January of 2018 after witnesses told police that Schultz and Neuman were trying to get money from a man, but the man wouldn’t give it to them. It was then that Schultz took Neuman’s gun and shot the man, which was Logan Foster, and took approximately $100 from him.

Schultz was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Armed Robbery, Carry Concealed Weapon and Resisting or Obstruction an Officer.

Devon Neuman was convicted by a jury and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.