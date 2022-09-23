FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from north Fond du Lac was sentenced to 25 years of prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision after being found guilty of 12 felony charges, including 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 2 counts of Arson.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Miller was given his sentence on September 23. Court records show that Miller was initially charged with 27 felonies and faced over 150 years in prison on the 12 charges that he was found guilty of.

According to a criminal complaint, four suspicious fires occurred on March 20, 2020, in Fond du Lac County, three of which happened in the Village of North Fond du Lac.

One of the fires on Maine Avenue was self-extinguished, authorities also say that a bra had been ‘stuffed into the furnace exhaust PVC pipe, and a child’s swimsuit had been stuffed into the intake PVC pipe of the furnace.’

Five days later, on March 25, Miller contacted a North Fond du Lac police officer and provided a tip about a suspicious black car that he observed on the night of the fires. The fire on Maine Avenue turned out to be a block away from Miller’s residence and was found to have ties to two of the residents at the location of the fires.

The complaint states that Miller ultimately admitted to starting nine fires from September 2019 through April 2020. When investigators examined Miller’s cellphone in connection with the investigation, authorities say they found ‘thousands of images of child pornography.’

“The defendant stole the sense of security from victims and the series of arsons placed community members, first responders, and firefighters in danger,” said District Attorney Eric Toney. “Our community is safer as a result of this defendant being locked up but no sentence can repair the damage done.”

Miller was found guilty of:

5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

2 counts of Arson

2 counts of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

1 count of Burglary

The investigations were led by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation, and Department of Natural Resources and prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.