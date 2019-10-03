Fond du Lac man sentenced to federal prison for firearm, drug offenses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced to 225 months in federal prison for firearm and drug offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Officials say an August 27, 2018 investigation revealed 38-year-old Joshua Klein possessed with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana in and from his Fond du Lac residence.

At the same time, Klein, who reportedly already had multiple prior felony convictions including unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking, was unlawfully possessing two pistols in connection with drug dealing.

Klein obtained the pistols from a co-conspirator who illegally bought them by falsely claiming to federally licensed firearm dealers that she was the actual buyer, according to the attorney’s office.

Officials add that the co-conspirator, 46-year-old Kerry Birkholz was acting as a straw purchaser for Klein and delivered the pistols to him. Those firearms have been seized by law enforcement.

Birkholz pled guilty to drug and weapons charges and is awaiting sentencing.

“Too many in our communities suffer from opioid addiction and fear of gun violence. Klein was exploiting individuals’ addictions for his own personal gain and was using firearms to do it. His prior convictions and sentences did not stop him from returning to drug dealing, and so now he faces years in federal prison,” says U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.