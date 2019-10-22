Fond du Lac: Man sentenced to prison after assault of two officers, other charges

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced to a 12 year bifurcated prison term after numerous charges were filed in connection with his assault of two police officers.

According to District Attorney Eric Toney, 33-year-old Troy Kratz faces six years in prison followed by six years of extended confinement for the assault as well as bail jumping, intimidating a victim, and other charges

Officials say one of the officers suffered a broken elbow and other injuries during the assault.

Toney says Kratz was convicted of 2 counts of Battery/Threat to Law Enforcement, 3 counts of Battery/Threat to Law Enforcement, four counts Resisting an Officer – Substantial Bodily Harm, 7 counts of Bail Jumping, 8 counts of Bail Jumping, 12 counts of Battery, and 13 counts of Intimidation of a Victim.

