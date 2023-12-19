FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Wisconsin man with an extensive criminal history in Arkansas was sentenced to several years behind bars after pleading no contest to attempted homicide outside a Fond du Lac tavern.

Vickendrika Jones, 32, was sentenced to 19 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision, consecutive to any other sentence, for stabbing a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man multiple times with an edged weapon outside the Press Box.

“The community has the right to feel safe and be safe anywhere in public, at any time of day or night,” explained Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney. “The actions of this defendant stole the sense of security from our community and nearly cost a man his life. I hope Judge Walker’s sentence helps restore that sense of security and sends a clear message that violence in our community is not tolerated by the justice system.”

Jones reportedly had an extensive criminal history in Arkansas, starting in 2010 with a prison sentence for residential burglary and numerous additional criminal cases. He began accumulating cases in Fond du Lac County in 2020.