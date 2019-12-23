FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac man shot in Dodge Co. altercation

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was shot in the abdomen following an altercation at a wayside.

Officials say they received a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday night that occurred at the northbound wayside on Interstate 41.

Deputies responded and found a confrontation had taken place between the Fond du Lac man and a 22-year-old man from Kaukauna.

The Fond du Lac man was transported by Theda Star to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation.

