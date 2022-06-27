FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning incidents, one of which a man was airlifted from the scene by Theda Star.

According to officials, the first incident happened Monday around 1:06 a.m. when they received a 911 call and responded to the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a person shot multiple times inside a residence. The call led to a large police presence including an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old man, and Fond du Lac resident and it was determined there was no shooting.

The man did admit to drug use. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened Monday around 2:22 a.m. when officials responded to the 300 block of W. Division Street for reports of a 32-year-old man with an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Theda Star medical helicopter landed at a nearby intersection and the Fond du Lac resident was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Fond du Lac Police continue to investigate the incident, and no further information is being released at this time.