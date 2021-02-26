Fond du Lac missing person last seen in 1995 added to FBI’s missing persons page

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – James Ruland was last seen over twenty-five years ago in North Fond du Lac, and now the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting in getting the word out.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office recently posted on their Facebook saying that Ruland was recently added to the FBI’s missing persons page, and as part of the process, an alert was sent out to law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Ruland’s family continues to offer a $15,000 award for information leading to Ruland returning home.

Ruland was last seen hitchhiking on North Fond du Lac on October 26, 1995, and was reported missing by his sister nine days later.

Nineteen days later Ruland’s white Dodge Aires station wagon was found at the Stretch Truck Stop with the keys in the ignition and Ruland’s personal possessions were in the cargo area.

Authorities say Ruland sustained a severe head injury when he was young which required a shunt implant. The initial shunt failed, requiring a second shunt. The implants required “bilateral burr holes” so the shunts could pass through his skull.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 920-906-4777.