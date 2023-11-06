FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The intersection of Military Road and Division Street is usually a quiet one. That’s why Fond du Lac resident Pam Entringer was shocked when it was not at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

“At about 2 o’clock, I heard pounding on my door,” she said. “I called 911, and I said, ‘Look, there’s someone banging at my door.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, you also have a house fire happening in your area also.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the girls.’ And I said ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.’”

Entringer ran outside, where the two teenage girls already were. Their parents were at work, and their kitchen was on fire. But they were safe, thanks to working smoke alarms and a fire escape ladder their father purchased just in case that they threw out their second-story bedroom window.

“The fire department opened up their back door, it was unbelievable, the smoke that came pouring out,” Entringer said. “I just gave them all a great big hug.”

The Fond du Lac Fire Department put the fire out in minutes, but not before the flames destroyed much of the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the house, forcing the girls to escape via the ladder.

“We’re looking at product recalls, we’re looking at all the witness statements, video evidence, images that we took on the scene, as well as other information and evidence we gathered on the scene,” Fond du Lac Fire Department Division Chief Jason Roberts said of the investigation.

There is no timeline for the investigation, but the fire is confirmed to have started in the kitchen. There were no injuries to humans, but two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation.

“Two of the dogs were unresponsive, so they used the pet rescue masks and oxygen to supplement and assist the dogs, and they were able to regain responsiveness,” Roberts said.

Family members declined to be interviewed but said that the dogs are doing okay and should make a full recovery.

“They’re great neighbors that help me out, they helped me out several times,” Entringer said. “It makes me sad when things like this happen to great people.”