FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac officer was injured while trying to take a convicted felon into custody on Friday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue to arrest a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man who had a felony warrant.

While at the location, officials said a short foot pursuit began and ended when the 20-year-old was tackled to the ground.

During the arrest, officers discovered that the suspect had a loaded handgun in his possession.

The 20-year-old was subsequently arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation, and Parole Warrant.

Authorities report that during the arrest a 10-year veteran police officer suffered a shoulder injury.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and was released.