FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building.

Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached.

The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments.

Authorities say the man then approached and attacked the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East