FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and County Road V, and was not breathing.

An officer was able to perform CPR on the individual to return a pulse. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue provided care until Flight for Life landed and flew him to Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee with life-threatening injuries.

In the preliminary stages of an investigation, officers believe that that the moped hit a curb, throwing the man onto the terrace.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when those details are released.