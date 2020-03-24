Fond du Lac officials asking residents to stop calling dispatch with ‘Safer At Home’ questions

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County Emergency Management is asking residents to stop calling the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center with questions regarding Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Safer At Home’ order expected to be released Tuesday.

“The dispatchers do not have answers for this,” Fond du Lac County Emergency Management said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post. “They need to be able to answer calls for people that need help.”

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Evers has yet to release the full details of his order, but announced Monday that, after speaking with officials statewide, nonessential businesses would be closed in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

