Fond du Lac outdoor warning sirens will no longer sound together during tornado warning

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Outdoor warning sirens in Fond du Lac County will no longer simultaneously sound when there is a tornado warning anywhere in the county. Instead, officials say the sirens will sound individually if the warning is in the direct area of the siren.

According to Fond du Lac County officials, the sirens are meant to advise residents of a tornado warning but cannot provide specific information regarding the warning.

“When someone hears an outdoor warning siren, they should immediately seek shelter and seek

information from a reputable source such as phone apps, tv or radio,” according to Bobbi Hicken, Fond du Lac County Director of Communications and Emergency Management.

Hicken encourages the community to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and should not rely on one notification process. NOAA weather radios, phone apps, TV and radio media are just some of the ways to receive weather notifications.

As a reminder, outdoor warning sirens are not intended to be heard inside buildings and do not cover all areas of the county. For this reason, they should not be relied upon as a primary source of information.

Fond du Lac County officials say that, because of this new process, it is possible for a siren to activate multiple times during a tornado warning. There is never an all-clear activation in Fond du Lac County, so if you hear the sirens multiple times, it means there is still a tornado warning in the area.

