FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac P.D. investigate shots fired incident near Forest Ave. and Brooke St.

Local News

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired on Saturday morning.

According to the Department, at around 12:58 a.m., police responded to Forest Avenue and Brooke Street for reports of possible gunshots being heard in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reportedly recovered shell casings and found a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

A witness told police that they saw a dark-colored SUV, fleeing from the area at the time of the incident. The witness believes there were at least two suspects within the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-374.

