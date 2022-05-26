CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized.

According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”

In a similar statement to the last incident, the Campbellsport Fire Department also stated that the bathrooms will remain locked, and they are not sure when or if they will be unlocked again.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.