MONDAY, 3/30/2022 9:54 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac police and the school district have released additional information after current students received alleged threats through social media.

In a letter, Fond du Lac Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig announced that classes at Fond du Lac High School are canceled on Tuesday, May 31. He goes on to state;

This will provide the Fond du Lac Police Department additional time to conduct a thorough investigation. Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig

Additional information will be shared Tuesday night regarding the incident and if classes will be held on June 1.

Original Story: Fond du Lac PD investigating alleged threat made to high school

MONDAY, 3/30/2022 9:19 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac police are investigating an alleged threat that was received by current Fond du Lac High School students.

According to the department’s Facebook page, on Monday at 3:36 p.m., officers say they received information regarding a threat made on Snapchat stating, “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

At this time, the incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at (920) 970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

The police and school district say they plan to release additional details later in the evening.