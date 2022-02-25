FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man has been found guilty of homicide after delivering fentanyl to a woman who later died from the drugs.

According to the Office of the District Attorney in Fond du Lac County, Christopher Hoerth was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in relation to a fentanyl overdose death that occurred in 2020.

Officials explained that back on May 7, 2020, they located a woman’s body in North Fond du Lac resulting in a homicide investigation being launched.

Authorities shared that a toxicology report showed that, at the time of her death, the woman had 30 ng/mL of Fentanyl in her blood. This was followed by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner releasing their autopsy findings which stated that the cause of death was in fact Fentanyl toxicity.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies including North Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Lake Winnebago Area Drug Metropolitan Enforcement Group, continued to investigate this homicide until they had finally had a break in the case about six months later.

In an interview with two officers on November 18, Hoerth revealed that on May 5, 2020, he had made a trip down to Milwaukee to purchase what he thought was heroin.

Officials confirmed that the drug Hoerth purchased was not heroin, but fentanyl.

Hoerth added that he placed approximately a quarter gram of the drugs behind the victim’s mirror, which ultimately resulted in her death.

Hoerth was arrested and found guilty. He faces up to 25 years of initial prison confinement and up 15 years of extended supervision and/or a fine up to $100,000.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to drug overdose deaths and Milwaukee continues to be a source city of drugs leading to deaths across Wisconsin. Tragically we have seen record-setting drug overdose deaths in Fond du Lac County and across Wisconsin in 2020 and 2021, with fentanyl being a leading cause of those deaths. I will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute those responsible for delivering dangerous drugs in Wisconsin to protect our communities and hold those dangerous drug dealers accountable,” shared District Attorney Eric Toney.

Hoerth’s sentencing is set for May 5.