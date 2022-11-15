FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police have released the name of the woman who was found dead in her residence.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the 51-year-old woman who was found dead was identified as Jacquelyn Rooney. The incident is still reportedly under ‘active’ investigation.

Authorities described it as a ‘suspicious death’ investigation.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to call 920*-322-3713.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to call 920*-322-3713.