FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The heroic actions of an officer who died while on duty in 2011 are being remembered and honored by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

According to the department, on March 20, 2011, officer Craig Birkholz rushed to help his fellow officers who were being shot at by a suspect stationed in a home. At least one cop was reported down.

Aware of the dangerous situation that lay ahead, Birkholz chose to honor his oath to protect and serve the community and responded to the scene.

Officials said that as Birkholz arrived the suspect opened fire from the second floor of the home striking and killing Officer Birkholz.

Now due to Officer Birkholz’s bravery, he is being remembered all these years later.

“The spirit of Officer Craig A. Birkholz is and will always be strong with the FDLPD Family. We will never forget,” wrote the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Before joining the Fond du Lac Police Department, Birkholz served as a sergeant in combat tours with the United States Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.