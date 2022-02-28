FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 33-year-old who is known to have a mental health condition and intellectual disabilities.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Mario Douglas walked away from a local group home at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers say he is described as a black male, who is 5’9″ and weighs 150 lbs.

Douglas was last seen wearing a navy blue zip jacket, gray sweatshirt, black pants, a black glove on the left hand, and Nike shoes.

If you have seen Douglas or know where he is, you are urged to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555.