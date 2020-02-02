Fond du Lac PD searches for man in possible child enticement incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted child enticement incident that happened on Saturday.

Officials say between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., on an alleyway between East Johnson Street and East Follett Street, a witness reported seeing a man driving into the alley and stopping to talk to a 3-year-old child that was playing near the alley.

Police report that the witness saw the driver open the door to the truck while talking to the child. The witness then confronted the driver of a blue-colored pick-up truck who then took off through the alley towards Follett Street.

Police say the man was driving a dark blue Chevy Silverado with an extended cab. The truck also has a light tint on the front and back windows, and chrome strips along the bottom, with alloy wheels. The witness says they saw a bumper sticker on the back of the truck that read, “Teachers Pet.”

According to officials, the man was described as being a 5’6″ heavyset white man in his mid to late 50s. He is reported to have white stubbly facial hair, a birthmark by his left eye, and he was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and glasses with circle-shaped lenses.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.