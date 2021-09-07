FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission select newest Fond du Lac Police Chief

Local News

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission announced on Tuesday, September 7, that they have selected the newest Fond du Lac Police Chief.

Assistant Chief Aaron Goldstein has been selected to take up the role of Police Chief.

The search for the FDL Police Chief began back in May of this year. A national search was conducted to find a candidate to fill the role. Officials held community surveys to gain input on what important characteristics are required of the role of the Police Chief.

18 different candidates were selected as part of a narrowed-down list of potential Police Chiefs following the initial search. Following these 18 candidates, two were selected for a final selection process. The Police and Fire Commission interviewed the finalist while also receiving comments from the public on each candidate.

Officials explain that Aaron Goldstein was first hired by the City of Fond du Lac in October of 1998. During his career, he was promoted to Lieutenant in January of 2005 and then promoted again to Administrative Lieutenant. In this role, he handled recruitment, hiring, and training. In May of 2012, he was then promoted to Captain. In 2019 Goldstein was then promoted to Assistant Chief on July 7.

Goldstein has been awarded on multiple occasions in his career including the Distinguished Service Award and Meritorious Service Award.

PFC’s President Marty Ryan expressed that the Commission believes Chief Goldstein to be the best candidate to fill the role.

