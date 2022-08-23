FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested for the August 20 homicide of Brandon Johnson.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page that an arrest was made on August 22 in regards to the homicide of Brandon Johnson. A 32-year-old man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The homicide happened on August 20.

The suspect will have First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges referred to the district attorney’s office. More information will be released when the criminal complaint is filed.

The investigation is still active. Those with information are asked to call 920-322-3720 or 920-322-3740.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.