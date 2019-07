FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — FDL Police need your help in locating Donaja R Reed who is 12-year-old black female, 5’02 125 lbs, black hair with blond highlight to the front and brown eyes.

She was last seen at the Fond du Lac Fairgrounds Aquatic Center on Tuesday evening July 2, 2019.

Last seen wearing a gold sleeveless shirt and black shorts and black and white sandals.

Donaja left the fairgrounds area prior to her mother picking her up.

Donaja made some comments of possible self-harm to herself.