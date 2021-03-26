Fond du Lac Police Chief announces retirement

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police Chief Bill Lamb announced his retirement after ten years as chief.

In a released statement, Lamb says he will be retiring in May 2021. In the statement, Lamb said he was planning on retiring at the end of 2020, but due to the pandemic, he postponed the retirement.

Lamb served 33 years in law enforcement and with the staffing referendum moving forward, Lamb wanted to see that through.

“I have always been very fortunate to have incredibly dedicated and skilled people to work alongside in the pursuit of protecting the community. Equally as important, the level of support that both communities have always provided to the Departments, our people, and to me as the Chief of Police, has been nothing short of awe-inspiring,” said Lamb in the statement.

The thing that Chief Lamb will most the most is the sense of pride and honor that he was fulfilling.

“However, what I will truly miss most is the incredible sense of pride and honor that comes through knowing that I am fulfilling a calling and the sense of duty I have always felt to protect and help others,” said Chief Lamb.

Chief Lamb thanked the citizens for support in his closing remarks.

“In closing, I would like to share a special word of thanks to the citizens of both the Village of North Fond du Lac and City of Fond du Lac for three decades of support. It has been an extreme honor and a privilege to serve you. Thank you!” wrote Chief Lamb.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Facebook post, the City of Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission will hold a special meeting next week to formally receive Chief Lamb’s retirement notice.