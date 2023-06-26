FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The child in Fond du Lac that was hit by a vehicle on June 23, has reportedly died from his injuries.

The Fond du Lac Police Department gave an update on the traffic accident that happened on June 23. Around 6:20 p.m. on June 23, authorities responded to the 500 block of East Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle.

Police say that they learned that 7-year-old David Custance died on June 25 from the injuries he got after getting hit by the vehicle. In the release, it was mentioned that he had recently finished the first grade.

The Fond du Lac School District reportedly had counselors available on June 26 to help any students who may need help processing what happened.

Our district continues to provide support to those in need as our community is coping with this tragic loss. As noted below, if your student or someone you know is struggling, please contact our counselors at Pier Elementary School at 920-929-2868. We continue to ask for respect for the family’s privacy as they grieve their loss. Fond du Lac School District

The Fond du Lac Police Department also released a statement about the incident. Please join the FDLPD and the Fond du Lac School District in keeping David’s family and friends in your thoughts during this most difficult time. Fond du Lac Police Department

Authorities say the investigation into the accident is still under ‘active’ investigation. No additional details were provided.