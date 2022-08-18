FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department has added a new furry member to its K-9 Unit.

K-9 Jesus, a 16-month-old German Shepherd, was born in Bulgaria and initially trained in Hungry, before being transferred to Jessiffany Canine Services in Iron Ridge. K-9 Jesus was paired up with Officer Ben Hardgrove.

Officer Hardgrove with K-9 JESUS (Photo Courtesy of Fond du Lac Police Department)

K-9 Jesus is a dual-purpose police dog that is trained in drug detection, tracking, and protection. Officer Hardgrove brings K-9 handler experience to his new partner and is also a member of the SWAT Team as a Tactical Operator.

Thursday was K-9 Jesus’s first day on the streets in the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Patrol Division.