FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Police Department announces three promotions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Interim Police Chief Aaron Goldstein announced three promotions in the department.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the three promotions are:

  • Administrative Lieutenant Anthon Hahn promoted to Captain
  • School Resoure Officer Michael Gales promoted to Lieutenant
  • School Resource Officer Steve Olson promoted to Lieuteant

Newly promoted Captain Hahn has been a member of the Fond du Lac Police Department since Dec. 2001, and over his 19-year career with the department, he has had multiple roles.

Lieutenant Gales has been with the department since 2014 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Finally, Lieutenant Olson is a Fond du Lac native and has been a member of the department since 1999. Olson graduated from Fox Valey Technical College.

“Anthony, Michael, and Steven truly share the One Team – One Mission mindset and are committed to People First while still being Mission Driven and Vision Focused,” says Interim Police Chief Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America