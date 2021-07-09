Fond du Lac Police Department announces three promotions

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Interim Police Chief Aaron Goldstein announced three promotions in the department.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the three promotions are:

Administrative Lieutenant Anthon Hahn promoted to Captain

School Resoure Officer Michael Gales promoted to Lieutenant

School Resource Officer Steve Olson promoted to Lieuteant

Newly promoted Captain Hahn has been a member of the Fond du Lac Police Department since Dec. 2001, and over his 19-year career with the department, he has had multiple roles.

Lieutenant Gales has been with the department since 2014 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Finally, Lieutenant Olson is a Fond du Lac native and has been a member of the department since 1999. Olson graduated from Fox Valey Technical College.

“Anthony, Michael, and Steven truly share the One Team – One Mission mindset and are committed to People First while still being Mission Driven and Vision Focused,” says Interim Police Chief Goldstein.