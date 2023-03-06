FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding out information about a recent shots fired incident.

According to a release, officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday night at 11:15 in the city of Fond du Lac around West Follett Street and Doty Street.

Officers say they searched the area and at the time were unable to find any witnesses, reported injuries, or property damage.

Around 10:31 a.m. the next morning, officers were reportedly sent to the 200 block of Doty Street for a call about property damage.

Authorities noted that they found damage to a garage and a vehicle that appeared to have been hit by bullets. They also reported finding handgun casings after a search of the 0 – 100 block of West Follett Street.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says there are still no reported injuries for this incident, it remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725.

At this time, no other information is available and Local 5 will update this story once more details are released.