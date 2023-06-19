FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is crediting the community’s help in what was an early Sunday morning arrest of a potentially weeks-long prowling suspect.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Bishoff Avenue at 12:11 a.m. after getting a report of a man attempting to enter a home.

Police quickly surrounded the area and set up a perimeter in an attempt to find the suspect. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called in to assist and a drone was deployed.

Police were then able to locate the suspect, a 46-year-old Fond du Lac man, in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street and take him into custody.

The suspect was then taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of two counts of Criminal Trespass to Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct, and multiple citations for prowling.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says it has received multiple prowling complaints between June 2 and June 18 including a report on June 13 where a prowler was reported to have entered a home in the 200 block of Bischoff Avenue.

The department added that it had more resources than normal deployed in the area since the increase in prowling complaints started. These resources included the following:

Unmarked squad cars

Undercover Vehicles

Undercover officers

Patrol bikes

Drones

K9 units

Thermal imaging equipment

Police say the suspect was identified and arrested thanks in part to tips and videos from members of the community.

The Department says an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that no other details are available at this time.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.