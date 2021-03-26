FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Police Department hires four new officers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Four new faces are joining the Fond du Lac Police force, which brings the total of new-hires to nine.

The Fond du Lac Police Department announced that the four new police officers are:

  • Elijah Fuller
  • Jack Malloy
  • Andrew Nuanes
  • Da Neng Vang

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, nine officers in total have joined the patrol division in 2020 and 2021, six of them were hired in just the last eight months.

“They join five other new hires in providing critical public safety services to our City, and each bring a determination and a spirit of public service to the Fond du Lac Police Department. I am looking forward to the support they will bring to our team and to our community,” says Police Chief Lamb.

The referendum question on the spring ballots for the April 6 election will ask voters to decide to support an increase in the City’s annual tax levy to cover the cost of six additional firefighter/paramedics, six additional police officers and equipment for the additional hires.

Citizens can find more about the Public Safety Referendum here.

