FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shots-fired incident that reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on May 28 around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Street for a report of possible gunshots. The area was searched, but no evidence was found.

Police say there were no reported injuries or property damage at the time. Later that same morning, the area was recanvassed and a few handgun casings were found in the block of East 2nd Street.

As of May 30, there are still no reported injuries or damage from this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-906-5555.

The incident is reportedly still under investigation, and no additional information was released.