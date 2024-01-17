FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac say they had to deploy less-than-lethal force Monday night following a pursuit of an armed woman threatening self-harm.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 200 block of 7th Street for reports of a woman with a large butcher-style knife entering a vehicle.

Police say they were able to find the 33-year-old Fond du Lac woman leaving the area but after activating emergency lights in an attempt to stop her, she failed to pull over and continued to drive through areas of the southwest part of the city.

While the vehicle would not stop, she did follow traffic controls and reached a speed of 37 miles per hour before eventually stopping the vehicle near County Highway V and U.S. Highway 151.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers say she exited and started walking toward an officer while refusing to drop the knife.

Officials say this led them to deploy a less-than-lethal round at the woman. They say the 40mm ‘eXact iMpact’ Sponge round hit her in the leg causing her to let go of the knife and allow police to take her into protective custody.

“The goal in any situation is to de-escalate and bring a peaceful resolution so that everyone is safe. Even when Officers attempt to de-escalate a situation, sometimes factors beyond the control of an Officer can result in force becoming necessary. The use of a less-than-lethal impact munition helped resolve a high-stress armed encounter while reducing the risk of injury to the individual and Officers.” The Fond du Lac Police Department

After being placed in protective custody, the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was then called in to evaluate the woman and they determined that the 33-year-old was to be placed on an emergency detention.

Police say that anyone or anyone someone may know who could be in danger or experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Anyone having thoughts of hurting themselves should reach out to the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535 or dial 9-8-8 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.