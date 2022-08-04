FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force.

According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.

“One of the main reasons Michels is able to safely perform all of our work is because we have the best team and tools in place,” said Kevin Michels, Vice President, Michels. “We are making this donation so residents of Fond du Lac and area communities can also continue to be served by a strong team with all the best resources.”

The Fond du Lac Police Department currently has two K-9 Units (Brux & Lex) and with the donation from the Michels Corporation, it’s likely they’ll be getting a third.