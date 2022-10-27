Rakwan Crosby caught on camera following an incident on July 29, 2022 in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Illinois is wanted by authorities in Fond du Lac County for allegedly shooting at a minivan back in July.

According to a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) is looking for Rakwan Crosby, who is wanted for First Degree of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police say on July 29, around 10:15 p.m., the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred at a local Kwik Trip.

Crosby had followed a vehicle that he got into an altercation with and ultimately fired rounds into the vehicle near the intersection of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street.

The 24-year-old’s last known address is 1805 College Green Drive in Elgin, Illinois.

Anybody with information on Crosby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department immediately.

“Simply stated, FDLPD won’t rest until you are found and in custody,” wrote the Fond du Lac Police Department.