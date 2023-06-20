FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department made a little bit of history on Monday night and Tuesday morning as its overnight patrol shift was staffed entirely by female officers.

This is the first time in Fond du Lac Police history that a shift has featured an all-woman staff, and officials documented the occasion of Facebook.

“While most community members were sleeping, our overnight patrol shift was staffed entirely by female officers,” stated the department.

Officer Mellisa Sprangers, Officer Madelyn Defatte, Officer Melannie Martinez, Officer Baillie Kettleson, and Officer Crystal Young are the five women that can now say they were a part of the very first all-female shift.

Hundreds of community members commented on the post, with one saying they’re “Some of the finest women that have walked this earth! Thank you for the awesome job you all do to keep us safe.”

Congratulations to the five officers for their contributions to keeping Fond du Lac a safer place overnight.