FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.

There is an active investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the woman. An autopsy on the victim will be done by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office.

The police department is asking for help from the community. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 920-322-3713.

No additional information was released at this time.