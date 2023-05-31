FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac Police Department has identified the deceased individual that was found on May 23 in a wooded area by a resident doing yard work.

According to officers, 41-year-old Tristan L. Phillips was the person found dead. The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of Phillips remains active.

No additional details were provided.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725 | vhenning@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.