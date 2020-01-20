Closings
City of Manaitowoc - Overnight Parking Ban

Fond du Lac Police investigate shooting incident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 49-year-old Oshkosh man is in the hospital tonight following a shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Police report the shooting happened at a home in the 500 block of E. Division St. just after 6:00 PM Sunday.

The victim was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and then flown to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. A 70-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and is being held at the Fond du Lac County jail.


No other suspects are involved, according to investigators. Officers report the investigation remains active and more information will be released once a criminal complaint is issued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories