Fond du Lac Police investigate shooting incident

A 49-year-old Oshkosh man is in the hospital tonight following a shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Police report the shooting happened at a home in the 500 block of E. Division St. just after 6:00 PM Sunday.

The victim was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and then flown to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. A 70-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and is being held at the Fond du Lac County jail.



No other suspects are involved, according to investigators. Officers report the investigation remains active and more information will be released once a criminal complaint is issued.