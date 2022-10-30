FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.

Witnesses described gun shots being exchanged between two vehicles, which officers describe as a dark SUV and a smaller light-colored car.

When officers arrived, both vehicles were already gone and no injuries were reported.

Officers did say that an ‘extended capacity handgun magazine loaded with ammunition’ was recovered from the scene, found laying in the middle of the road.

The investigation into this incident is at the very preliminary stages and the incident remains under active investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.