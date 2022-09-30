FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby.

According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.

Fond du Lac Police say the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The south parking lot and After-Hours lobby will not be accessible for the foreseeable future.

No other details were provided. Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.