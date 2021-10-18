Fond du Lac Police investigating homicide, 26-year-old found dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, on Oct. 17 around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area who was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy on the victim to find out the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the victim is not released at this time. Currently, there is are no suspects in custody and investigators are working to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-322-3722.

