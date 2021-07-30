Fond du Lac Police investigating reported shots fired, 2 in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody as the Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating reported shots fired on Thursday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on July 29 around 10:00 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Forest Avenue for a report of shots heard in the area. The caller mentioned they saw two men running from the area.

Authorities did not find any damage to houses or vehicles but did find spent shell casings.

A 21-year old male and a 30-year-old male were taken into custody after foot chases. Authorities say both men fled from officers who were investigating the incident. Both men are being held on outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says both men have not been arrested for this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

