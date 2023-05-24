FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac found ‘handgun casings’ and are investigating reports of shots fired on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers responded to the area of South Main Street and East Pioneer Road for a report of possible gunshots coming from the area.

The incident, which happened just before 9:10 p.m. on May 23, resulted in officers searching the area. However, they were unable to locate any witnesses.

Shortly after, FDLPD officers received a call which led to authorities canvassing the area directly near East Pioneer Road. That is where officers reportedly found handgun casings.

No injuries have been reported since the incident and it was noted in the release that officers will be back sometime this morning to re-canvass the area for any additional evidence.

If anyone has information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

No additional details were provided due to the ongoing investigation.

