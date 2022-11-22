FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County will hold a press conference after a suspect in an alleged homicide case makes his initial appearance in court today.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, 57-year-old Gary Davis is anticipated to make his first appearance in court for multiple charges. Those charges include:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon)

Mayhem (Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon)

Hiding a Corpse (Repeater)

Officials said that the court date is scheduled for 11 a.m. At this time, those charges are not officially filed.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says there will be a joint press conference following the initial appearance.

Back on November 12, officers did find the body of a 51-year-old woman. It was investigated as a ‘suspicious death’.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.